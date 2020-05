Elon Musk shares photos of first child with Grimes and reveals unusual name

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has shared photos of his first child with Canadian singer Grimes, and revealed the baby’s unusual name.

Billionaire entrepreneur Musk, 48, said the couple have named their newborn son X Æ A-12 Musk.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

He shared the news of the birth on Twitter and said: “Mom & baby all good.”

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

He also shared a photograph of himself cradling the baby while wearing an Occupy Mars t-shirt.

He had earlier said the baby was “a few hours away”. Musk later replied to a Twitter user and said Grimes gave birth to a boy.

After followers requested photos of the baby, he shared a heavily filtered close-up of his face, decorated with eyelashes and tattoos.

Grimes, 32, has been keeping fans updated throughout her pregnancy and in February revealed she had suffered “complications” and felt she was “woefully ill-prepared” to have a baby.

Later that month she told fans on Twitter she will allow the child to choose its own gender.

Musk and Grimes have been dating for more than two years and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala.

South African-born Musk, one of the world’s most powerful and richest men, has five children with his first wife, the Canadian author Justine Wilson.

He has been in the headlines recently for his criticism of the coronavirus lockdown in the US.

He tweeted: “FREE AMERICA NOW.”