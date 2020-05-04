Nicolas Cage set to play Joe Exotic in Tiger King adaptation

Nicolas Cage is set to play eccentric zoo owner Joe Exotic in a new adaptation of Netflix’s breakout documentary series Tiger King.

The Oscar-winning actor will also serve as an executive producer on the eight-episode project, which will be written by American Vandal showrunner Dan Lagana.

It is based on the Texas Monthly article Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into The World Of A Man Gone Wild, by Leif Reigstad.

The series is being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios and will soon be offered to TV networks and streaming platforms.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness arrived on Netflix in March and proved a huge hit for the streaming giant as viewers under lockdown flocked to its colourful cast of characters and shocking plot twists.

It tells the story of Exotic – whose real name is Joe Schreibvogel – a mulleted, gun-toting, polygamist who presides over an Oklahoma zoo.

He is serving a 22-year sentence in prison for plotting the murder of Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist.

Fans have been choosing their dream casting choices for a TV adaptation, with Shia LaBeouf linked with playing Exotic’s ex-husband John Finlay, and Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon reportedly set to portray Baskin.

Exotic said his first choice to play him would be Brad Pitt.

Tiger King will be Cage’s first TV project.

The 56-year-old won the best actor Oscar for his portrayal of an alcoholic Hollywood writer in 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas.

Known for his distinctive acting style, his other roles include The Rock, Face/Off, Con Air and National Treasure.