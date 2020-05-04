New Twilight book Midnight Sun will tell story from Edward’s perspective

A new instalment in the Twilight book series will tell the story from Edward’s perspective, it has been announced.

Author Stephenie Meyer confirmed that Midnight Sun will be published on August 4.

It is the latest book in the series about vampire Edward Cullen and his human love Bella Swann, played by Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the blockbuster films, and is described as a “companion novel”.

In a video message on US talk show Good Morning America, Meyer said: “I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun on August 4.

“It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure if this was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long. It didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore.

“Sorry about the bad timing. Hopefully this book can be a distraction from the real world. I’m so excited to finally be able to share it with you.”

JUST IN: 15 years after the first novel in the “Twilight” saga was released, author Stephenie Meyer is bringing readers back to Forks, Washington, with her new book, “Midnight Sun.” Find the details here: https://t.co/IHD4UfAkkI pic.twitter.com/ZY3ZqnBahG — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 4, 2020

Meyer had been teasing an announcement in the days prior, with a countdown clock on her website prompting fans to speculate she would be publishing a new book in the series.

Her Twilight books have sold more than 100 million copies around the world, and the films made stars out of Pattinson and Stewart.

The final movie instalment, Breaking Dawn: Part 2, was released in 2012.