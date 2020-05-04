Keith Lemon: I’m a super geek and love crafting

Keith Lemon says he is a “super geek” who loves crafting.

The Celebrity Juice star, 47, is hosting a new series, The Fantastical Factory Of Curious Craft.

He said: “Mostly I make stuff out of bubble wrap – it’s so weird isn’t it? I’m a super geek. But it’s like painting.”

I’m not self isolating. But I have been at home all day. Been crafting! Teen Wolf is nearly done. Just gotta make his varsity jacket. Look out for The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft on @channel4 very soon!… https://t.co/mjvbmSndgI — Keith Lemon (@lemontwittor) March 17, 2020

The comic, real name Leigh Francis, has a crafting room at home, which used to be a garage.

He added: “I guess it relaxes me when I am making things or drawing things. But I just feel like I’ve beaten the world when I make something out of nothing.”

The Fantastical Factory Of Curious Craft airs on Channel 4 at 8pm on May 10.