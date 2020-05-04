Handwritten Beatles lyrics and Prince’s guitar going under the hammer

Prince’s Blue Cloud guitar and Sir Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics to a Beatles hit are among a trove of music memorabilia going under the hammer.

Prince’s custom-made 1984 instrument no longer has strings attached but comes in a purple case and is complete with the singer’s love symbols on the neck.

The guitar, described by auctioneers as “heavily used”, is one of several items that belonged to the late star and has a guide price of between £80,000 and £160,000.

A guitar once belonging to late artist Prince is going under the hammer (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Also up for sale are Sir Paul’s lyrics to Maxwell’s Silver Hammer from 1969 album Abbey Road. The note features 20 lines from the track and is written on official Apple Corps record label stationery, complete with alterations and deleted lines.

The lyrics have a guide price of between £160,000 and £240,000. The sale is part of Julien’s Auctions’ 2020 Music Icons event, which also features items related to Oasis, The Doors, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley.

Noel Gallagher’s handwritten lyrics to some of Oasis’s biggest songs, including Don’t Look Back In Anger, Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova, have a guide price of between £6,400 and £8,000.

Jim Morrison’s rare Paris Journal, which he filled with poems shortly before his death in 1971, is also for sale. Auctioneers say that could go for as much as £80,000.

Other items at the annual event include Cash’s black duster coat which he wore on the cover of 1994 album American Recordings (£20,000-£24,000), Michael Jackson’s famous black loafers (£3,200-£4,800) and jewellery belonging to Elvis.

Darren Julien, president and chief executive officer of Julien’s Auctions, said: “This year’s edition of Music Icons offers an unsurpassed collection of over 700 music items to our thriving international market with something for every music lover and serious collector.

“Julien’s Auctions is proud to present these important artefacts, all of which occupy an unparalleled place in music history and pop culture.”

The auction will be held live and online in Beverly Hills, California, on June 19-20. To register visit JuliensLive.com