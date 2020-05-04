Amber Heard shares news of her mother’s death

Amber Heard has said she is “heartbroken” following the death of her mother Paige, whom she described as the “most beautiful woman I had ever known”.

The 34-year-old actress shared the news in an Instagram post alongside pictures of the pair together.

She wrote: “I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard.

“She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul.

“She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever. Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known.

“It’s hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years.

“This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love. The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving.”

Advertising

Model and actress Cara Delevingne posted a red heart emoji in the comments, while actress Andie MacDowell wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss dear one.”

Heard did not reveal the cause of her mother’s death.

In March she shared a picture on Instagram of herself, her sister Whitney and their mother for International Women’s Day, captioning it: “Happy International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to all you badass women warriors out there. @whitheard.”