Coronation Street fans thrilled as Yasmeen stabs abusive husband Geoff

Coronation Street fans have cheered on Yasmeen Nazir after she stabbed her husband Geoff Metcalfe following months of abuse.

Recent episodes have seen Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) become increasingly controlling, confiscating Yasmeen’s (Shelley King) phone, forcing her to eat food from the bin and locking her in a box despite her severe claustrophobia.

Friday’s episode of the ITV soap saw Geoff admit he had been visiting prostitutes, before turning on her with a knife.

He said: “Maybe I should kill you, do the world a favour. Do you think anyone would notice if you were gone?”

Cornered, Yasmeen lashed out with a broken wine bottle, appearing to cut his neck.

Fans were thrilled that she had finally fought back.

One fan said: “Yes Yasmeen! Such a satisfying soap moment!”

A second said: “Go on Yasmeen.”

One viewer praised King’s performance, saying: “Corrie..omg! So heartbreaking, wanted to give yasmeen a big hug! such brilliant performance.”

Another added: “Fantastic acting – sad there’s people in that situation.”

Some viewers worried about the consequences of Yasmeen’s actions.

“Poor Yasmeen – she’s killed Geoff but she is going to have to live with that and she’s already on a downward spiral mentally and emotionally,” one said.

– Coronation Street continues on ITV.