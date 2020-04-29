Saara Aalto reveals she has married her manager Meri

Saara Aalto has announced she has married her partner and manager Meri.

The X Factor star also said the duo are launching a podcast together and Aalto will be offering online singing classes.

Sharing a photo of them together on Instagram, she wrote: “HAPPY NEWS!!

“First of all, we got married and Meri is now officially Meri Aalto (love you @meriaaltoofficial).. still waiting for the wedding though.

“And this is the name Meri wanted to use now that we are going to announce some amazing new projects!”

“We have dreamt about building our No Fear brand and now finally we had time to do it! We are launching our “No Fear – Rohkeampi mina” – podcast (in Finnish) on my bday 2.5. at 00!

“We’ll be talking about dreams, success, wellbeing and struggles of life in an honest and entertaining way.”

She added: “Also we have always wanted to build a school and now it’s happening virtually! This is our No Fear School. The first course is my ‘SINGING MASTERCLASS’ which is a 5-week online singing course!

“I’ve learnt so much about singing in my life and I’ve put it all into this! Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, this is for YOU!

“Thank you so much for your support and living this #nofear2020 life with us, keep on dreaming.”

Meri also shared the same photo on Instagram and confirmed she has changed her name, writing: “My name is Meri Aalto.

“Yes it’s true – me and Saara were married the other day (!!! love you beib!!!), but the wedding celebration will be celebrated with loved ones later.”