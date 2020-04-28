Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca considering marrying Harry over video call

Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago has revealed she is considering marrying Harry Jowsey via video call so they can be in lockdown together in Canada.

The Vancouver-based reality star met the Australian while filming the Netflix dating show, where contestants are banned from any kind of sexual content for the duration of filming.

Every time contestants broke the rules, money was deducted from the prize pot and Francesca and Harry were the pair that lost the group the most money over the course of the show.

Farago told Capital Breakfast: “If this quarantine goes on for another few months, that’s just a really long time to go without seeing the person you care about the most, and if that’s our resort, obviously I wanna marry him, so I mean we’ll celebrate later with our friends but if that’s the only way I can get him to Canada is to do the online marriage, we’re honestly debating it.”

Farago also lost the group money when she shared a kiss with Haley Cureton, in a bid to infuriate the rest of the contestants.

She said the pair kept their kiss a secret for a few days but it was her favourite moment of the whole series.

Advertising

She said: “All my great moments I think were shown.

“When Harry asked me to be his girlfriend, that wasn’t shown but I’m pretty sure when that happened we were naked so I don’t think that would get aired anyway.

“But I think my favourite moment, one of them was definitely kissing Haley and walking around all sneakily being like ‘Who was it? Who was it?’. That was really fun and there was like a few days before it was revealed to the group that it was us who’d kissed.

“It wasn’t just the firepit night that we had to be, like, sneaky, it was a few days where we were like ‘Who was it? Hmm, maybe it was you!'”