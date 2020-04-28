The chance of a lunchtime: Kim Kardashian West joins All-In Challenge

Kim Kardashian-West is offering a lucky fan the chance to have lunch with her and her famous sisters as part of the All-In Challenge.

The reality TV star is taking part in the project which supports charities across the US in their fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Kardashian West shared a video on Twitter confirming her involvement and revealed one fan will win lunch with the family during filming of the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Thanks to @giseleofficial I’m joining the #AllinChallenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. Join me me and my sisters for lunch while we film the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Go to https://t.co/EQsgxkzT8Y to donate whatever you can. pic.twitter.com/0K6DTYPWem — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 27, 2020

She said: “The money raised here will help feed the hungry during this time of crisis. We’re all in this together.”

Kardashian West had been invited to take part by supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

To enter, hopefuls need to make a donation to the All-In Challenge, which is raising money for charities Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund.

Other stars taking part in the project include the Friends cast, who are offering fans the chance to visit the filming of the highly anticipated reunion special in Los Angeles, as well as a VIP tour of Warner Bros studios.

Advertising

Other stars involved include Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, who are offering a walk-on role in their upcoming film Killers Of The Flower Moon.

That package includes a day on set and lunch with DiCaprio, De Niro and director Martin Scorsese.

Musicians Drake and Justin Bieber are also offering prizes as part of the challenge.