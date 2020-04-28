Advertising
The chance of a lunchtime: Kim Kardashian West joins All-In Challenge
Other stars taking part include Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber.
Kim Kardashian-West is offering a lucky fan the chance to have lunch with her and her famous sisters as part of the All-In Challenge.
The reality TV star is taking part in the project which supports charities across the US in their fight against the coronavirus outbreak.
Kardashian West shared a video on Twitter confirming her involvement and revealed one fan will win lunch with the family during filming of the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
She said: “The money raised here will help feed the hungry during this time of crisis. We’re all in this together.”
Kardashian West had been invited to take part by supermodel Gisele Bundchen.
To enter, hopefuls need to make a donation to the All-In Challenge, which is raising money for charities Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund.
Other stars taking part in the project include the Friends cast, who are offering fans the chance to visit the filming of the highly anticipated reunion special in Los Angeles, as well as a VIP tour of Warner Bros studios.
Advertising
Other stars involved include Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, who are offering a walk-on role in their upcoming film Killers Of The Flower Moon.
That package includes a day on set and lunch with DiCaprio, De Niro and director Martin Scorsese.
Musicians Drake and Justin Bieber are also offering prizes as part of the challenge.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.