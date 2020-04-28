Sir Terry Pratchett’s production company to adapt Discworld novels

Sir Terry Pratchett’s production company, Narrativia, is to bring the late writer’s Discworld novels to life in a series of screen adaptations.

The business, launched by Sir Terry three years before his death in 2015, has signed a development deal with production company Motive Pictures and Endeavor Content.

They hope to create “truly authentic” features based on the novels, which remain “absolutely faithful” to Sir Terry’s “original, unique genius”.

Sir Terry Pratchett (Rob Wilkins/PA)

The English author wrote 41 comic fantasy novels set in the fictional universe – a flat disc balanced on the backs of four elephants standing on the back of a giant turtle.

Sir Terry’s daughter, Rhianna Pratchett, co-director of Narrativia, said: “Discworld teems with unique characters, witty narrative and incredible literary tropes, and we feel these should be realised on screen in a form that my father would be proud of.

“It’s wonderful to embark on this journey with Motive and Endeavor Content, who both perfectly share our vision to make this a reality.”

Rob Wilkins, managing director of Narrativia, said: “The Discworld books are a huge source of joy to millions of readers, and rightly so – every paragraph, phrase and footnote was crafted with brilliance and flair, and we are committed to bringing Terry’s world to the screen with the respect and care it deserves.

“With this partnership, we are delighted to say that Discworld has finally found its home.”

Rhianna Pratchett (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Simon Maxwell, chief executive of Motive Pictures, said: “Discworld is a national treasure and we are thrilled to be forging this new partnership with Narrativia and Endeavor Content.

“Together we will produce shows that will be loved by millions of Discworld fans worldwide, whilst also opening up Sir Terry Pratchett’s epic creations and legacy to new audiences.

“We launched Motive to make high-quality British shows with global scale and impact, and I can think of nothing that exemplifies that ambition more than this hugely exciting partnership.”

Lorenzo De Maio, head of TV advisory for Endeavor Content, said: “We are honoured to bring Sir Terry Pratchett’s Discworld to the screen, in partnership with best-in-class producers Narrativia and Motive Pictures.

“Discworld is a masterpiece of storytelling, and we look forward to working with our partners to bring it to audiences worldwide.”

BBC Studios is also filming a Discworld adaptation called The Watch, inspired by stories of the Ankh-Morpork City Watch and featuring Game Of Thrones star Richard Dormer.

Sir Terry, who had been suffering from Alzheimer’s, died in 2015 at the age of 66.