Christopher Reeve’s son gets caught with no trousers on during TV appearance

Late Superman actor Christopher Reeve’s son was left red-faced as he appeared on Good Morning America from home – minus his trousers.

Will Reeve, 27, is a correspondent for network ABC and joined GMA anchors Michael Strahan and Amy Robach for a Tuesday morning segment titled “pharmacies of the future”.

He wore a shirt and blazer for the appearance – though got his camera angles wrong, revealing his bare legs to millions of Americans.

I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Reeve described the mistake as “hilariously mortifying” and explained he had been attempting to be ready for a morning workout.

“Trying to be efficient I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning,” Reeve wrote on Twitter.

“The camera angle, along with friends, family, and several hundred strangers on the social media made me rethink my morning routine.

“Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome. Now, back to work. Wearing pants.”

Reeve also joked: “I will not be getting hired as a camera operator any time soon.”

He is the youngest son of the late Superman actor Christopher, who died in 2004 at the age of 52 after being left quadriplegic following a horse riding accident.