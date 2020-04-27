This Morning in chaos as Bradley Walsh pranks Holly Willoughby during phone-in

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left in fits of giggles as Bradley Walsh posed as a father struggling to homeschool his son in a phone-in prank.

The TV star pretended to be caller Roger, who was struggling with homeschooling his son James, who claimed to think he was too strict.

During the phone-in on This Morning, Walsh pretended to be a strict teacher, who made his son wear a shirt and tie for lessons and call him Mr Smyth.

Roger got in touch to say he was struggling to home school his son… but it's Audry we really feel sorry for! ? pic.twitter.com/Ry2DQNfGOd — This Morning (@thismorning) April 27, 2020

Walsh’s son Barnaby pretended to be James and told the hosts: “I’m just really fed up to be honest.

“If I’m not down at 8 o’clock in the morning in the living room he makes me have detention. I actually don’t mind that because it’s in my bedroom.”

Midway through the call, ‘Roger’ started bellowing at his wife ‘Audry’ to answer the doorbell, causing Willoughby, Schofield and Vanessa Feltz to descend into fits of laughter.

‘James’ added: “He is really is taking it too far. If I need to go to the loo, he makes me put my hand up and everything. We went on a school trip to the spare room.”

‘Roger’ then grilled Willoughby: “Holly, I understand you have three or four children and if they were to be unruly you would have to discipline them, surely?”

She replied: “Well, I mean at the moment I think everyone is going through quite a tough time and mine are behaving quite well. They all have their moments.”

After an advert break, Willoughby told viewers: “Just now in our phone-in we spoke to a family who are having a difficult time in lockdown homeschooling, we have contacted them and they are fine and we are just giving them a bit more advice so you don t’need to be worried.”

If you're worried about Roger and Audry, Bradley Walsh might be able to give you an update… ? Sorry @hollywills! pic.twitter.com/ARKQDiWbxS — This Morning (@thismorning) April 27, 2020

Schofield then confessed Willoughby had been pranked, saying: “It wasn’t genuine, you’ve been done again. It was Bradley Walsh.”

Walsh told the show: “We are making a show form our shed and it was Barns’ idea to ring you up and prank call you.”

Willoughby told him: “Oh my God, you’re so naughty.”