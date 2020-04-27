Several Time Lords to feature in new Doctor Who story

Doctor Who fans will be treated to a new story featuring several previous incarnations of the Time Lord.

Time Lord Victorious will appear in print, in books and comics, as well as on audio and as a video game.

The story will feature the eighth, ninth and tenth Doctors – which were played by Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant on-screen.

David Tennant played the tenth Doctor (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Companion Rose Tyler (who was played by Billie Piper) will also feature, with classic monsters including the Daleks and the Ood.

Time Lord Victorious will tell a new story, “set within the Dark Times at the start of the universe, when even the Eternals were young”.

It will follow “several Doctors across space and time as they defend their home planet”.

It is not yet known yet whether there will be any involvement from the actors who played the original roles.

Time Lord Victorious will launch later this year.