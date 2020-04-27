Demi Lovato on why she stays tight-lipped about her relationships

Demi Lovato has refused to discuss her relationship with her boyfriend, saying she has learned to “keep things private”.

The former Camp Rock star has endured a tumultuous two years, including a near-fatal drug overdose and prolonged break from music.

The 27-year-old is reportedly dating actor and singer Max Ehrich and has appeared in his Instagram Stories in recent weeks.

"It's not a sign of weakness; it's a sign of strength to ask for help" – @ddlovato pic.twitter.com/gUYxsPgt0J — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) April 27, 2020

Appearing on Capital Breakfast, host Sian Welby asked Lovato whether she had introduced Ehrich to Sam Smith, with whom she has collaborated on a new track, called I’m Ready.

Lovato replied: “That’s funny. Why is it always women who come with the one-two punch? You’re trying to get the tea.”

She added: “You know, anybody that meets Sam would be someone that would be very important to me.

Sam Smith (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Advertising

“I wouldn’t just introduce just anybody to Sam. I’ve remained really private with my dating in the past.

“I kind of learned my lesson a little bit with talking about relationships. I like to keep things private.

“I would love to gush and explain more, but I just think it’s best to keep things to myself.”