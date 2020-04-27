Menu

Dancing On Ice pro Alexander Demetriou confirms marriage split

Showbiz | Published:

He said he is ‘looking forward to what the future will bring’.

Carlotta Edwards and Alexander Demetriou have separated

Dancing On Ice professional Alexander Demetriou has confirmed he has separated from his wife, Carlotta Edwards.

The split comes after reports of problems in the marriage.

Demetriou wrote on Instagram stories: “I’m sorry I have been quiet on social media recently but it’s been a tough time personally for me.

Alexander Demetriou’s statement on Instagram Stories (Alexander Demetriou/Instagram Stories/PA)

“Carlotta and I have separated. Although it saddens me that we can no longer be together, I feel this is best for both of us.

“I’m looking forward to what the future will bring but in the meantime let’s all stay home and stay safe.”

Edwards, also a professional skater, has not commented on social media.

Alexander Demetriou and Maura Higgins on Dancing On Ice
Alexander Demetriou and Maura Higgins on Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)

The pair, reported to have tied the knot four years ago, joined Dancing On Ice together.

Demetriou partnered with Maura Higgins on the last series of the ITV show and the Love Island star later dismissed suggestions that the pair were more than friends.

“Alex and I are so close – we’ve trained together for months,” she told the Sun. “Obviously, we’re going to be close, exactly like every other partner on the show. But that’s it. We’re very close friends and we get on well.”

