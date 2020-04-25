Kate Garraway opens up on her struggles as her husband battles coronavirus

Kate Garraway has said that the last few weeks have been the “hardest” of her life as her husband battles coronavirus in hospital.

The TV presenter said on her blog that her husband remains in a “critical condition” and “is very ill”.

Derek Draper, 52, a former lobbyist and political adviser, has been in hospital since the end of March.

The pair married in 2005 (Tim Ireland/PA)

Garraway said: “It remains an extremely worrying time for us all and the last couple of weeks have been the hardest of my life.

“The NHS team who are working on him have all been extraordinary and I know that it’s only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far.”

She added: “It is so difficult to find the right words, because ‘thank you’ alone just doesn’t seem enough, but I do thank them with all my heart as I know Derek would want to also if he could.”

Garraway, 52, thanked her fans for the messages of support she had received, adding: “In quieter moments I am reading all of your messages and they are so comforting and wonderful to read.”

Garray also shared a message of encouragement for other families in the same position (Ian West/PA)

She also shared a message of solidarity for other families in the same position as hers, saying: “You are not alone.

“We must all stand together and support each other and I am praying to be able to be talking with you soon with some positive news.”

Good Morning Britain’s Garraway and Draper married in 2005 and have a daughter and a son.