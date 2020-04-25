Cameron Diaz says she used to buy own red carpet outfits from the high street

Cameron Diaz has revealed she used to buy her own red carpet outfits from the high street.

While today’s Hollywood stars largely rely on a team of stylists and couture designers for their film premieres, Diaz said she preferred to shop for them herself.

The Charlie’s Angels star, 47, appeared on make-up artist Gucci Westman’s YouTube series and reflected on how times had changed.

“The red carpet is so different now,” Diaz, who retired from acting in 2014, said. “For my premieres, I would just go to Barney’s and buy clothes and go to my premiere.”

Diaz said actresses on today’s red carpets are more “objectified” than they were a decade ago, adding: “It wasn’t like a whole production where you got judged or, what’s the word, rated or scored for how you look.”

She also did not rule out a return to acting, saying: “I’m never gonna say never, because I’m not a person who says never about anything.”

Cameron Diaz has not ruled out a return to acting (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Advertising

Diaz was one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood before her retirement, courtesy of films including Charlie’s Angeles, Gangs Of New York and Vanilla Sky.

Since taking a step back from the big screen, she has married Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, with the couple welcoming a daughter in December.

Diaz said meeting Madden was the best thing that has ever happened to her.

“I love being married,” she said. “I love that the best thing that ever happened to me was finding my husband, and our partnership and his friendship and all that.”