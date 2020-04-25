Bill Roache celebrates 88th birthday in lockdown at home with his family

Coronation Street actor Bill Roache has celebrated his 88th birthday at home with his family.

The soap star, who plays Ken Barlow, was pictured at home with his children alongside a collection of presents.

The photo was shared by the official Coronation Street Twitter account, alongside a message thanking fans for their birthday wishes.

Sending a massive thank you for all your warm wishes from Bill, who's celebrating his 88th birthday in lockdown at home with his family! ❤️#WilliamRoache #KenBarlow #HappyBirthday #Corrie pic.twitter.com/udL92kr5VK — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) April 25, 2020

In one of the photos, Roache’s children can be seen shooting party poppers at their father.

Roache has starred in Coronation Street since the soap began in 1960.

(Matt Crossick/PA)

In 2018, Roache said that he plans to still be on the cobbles when he celebrates his 100th birthday.