The Offspring cover Tiger King track Here Kitty Kitty

US band The Offspring have covered the song Here Kitty Kitty, which features in the hit Netflix documentary Tiger King.

In a video of the group performing the song, guitarists Dexter Holland and Noodles are wearing face masks while they play and the drummer is wearing a tiger costume.

The song was originally recorded by the Clinton Johnson Band and features in the documentary.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness chronicles the downfall of eccentric zoo owner Joe Exotic, who is serving a 22-year jail sentence for plotting to have an animal rights activist murdered.

A tweet from the band’s Twitter page said: “We are going a little stir crazy these days and wanted to do something fun to put a smile on our faces and hopefully on yours too.

“The Offspring wives were group texting recently, and while they all agreed that they truly love their husbands, there are times when they’ve absolutely felt like feeding us to the tigers.

“In that spirit, we hope you enjoy this random song and video.”