Rapper Diddy warns Joe Biden African American votes will not be ‘free’

Rapper and entrepreneur Diddy has warned likely Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that African American votes will not be “free”.

Mr Biden is all but certain to face Donald Trump during November’s election, after seeing off competition from a field including senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

However, Diddy said black Americans will not automatically vote for the Democratic Party nominee and support will have to be earned.

Speaking on Naomi Campbell’s No Filter With Naomi YouTube series, he said: “The black vote is not going to be for free. We’re going to have to see some promises. We’re going to have to understand what kind of deal we’re getting. What are we getting in return for our vote?

“Because nothing has changed in America for black America. In order for us to vote for Biden, we can’t be taken for granted like we always are because we’re supposed to be Democrats or because people are afraid of Trump.

“It’s whoever that’s going to take care of our community. Our vote is not for free.”

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, said African Americans need to “make a deal” with politicians, adding “we can’t trust them”.

He said: “And I will hold the vote hostage if I had to.” Diddy also said if he were in power, he would be in support of reparations for slavery.

New York-born Diddy rose to fame during the East Coast-West Coast hip-hop rivalry of the 1990s and was a close friend of late rapper The Notorious B.I.G.

In the wide-ranging interview with British supermodel Campbell, the father of six told how he is spending his time in lockdown.

“The coronavirus is something that we’d never seen before,” he said. “As far as with my kids and my family, just trying to make sure that we stay quarantined and we stay safe. But also at the same time to use this time wisely.

“I talk to my kids about using this time wisely – use this time for yourself, disconnect from social media a little bit, read a book, think about your life, envision your future.

“Let’s spend some quality time with each other. Also be very reflective in this time and get closer to God.”

Previous guests on No Filter With Naomi include Vogue boss Dame Anna Wintour, model Karlie Kloss and tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.