Phoebe Waller-Bridge makes prop admission on Graham Norton Show

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has admitted she has kept a cheeky prop from Fleabag.

The star, 34, appeared on The Graham Norton Show from the hallway of her home.

She showed off a wall of phallus casts from art show scenes in the TV drama, as part of an exhibition put on by the main character’s mother-in-law, played by Olivia Colman.

Graham Norton interviewed Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Ian West/PA)

“Yes, they are all here keeping me company!” Waller-Bridge said.

“We put it there temporarily because we didn’t know what to do with it.

“Putting it in the kitchen felt too intense and putting it in one of the bedrooms can never go down well!

“You know how things in your own house become invisible to you? I’d completely forgotten… And a while ago a delivery man came in and bashed against them.

“Suddenly they became so visible to me, and when I said: ‘Sorry’ he looked me in the eye and said: ‘It’s art, never apologise for art.'”

Actors Chris Hemsworth and Richard E Grant, as well as comedian Joe Lycett, also appear on the show, while Jessie Ware performs live from her daughter’s bedroom.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 9pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.