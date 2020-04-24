Advertising
Matt Lucas and David Walliams ‘definitely up for more’ Little Britain
Lucas said that they could bring the comedy back as a stage tour, podcast or as a television programme.
Matt Lucas has said that he and David Walliams are “definitely up for doing more” Little Britain after the comedy returned to television screens for the first time in a decade.
The comedian told Lorraine Kelly on Good Morning Britain that they are considering bringing the sketch show back in one of a number of different formats.
New Little Britain material was aired on Thursday night during BBC One’s Big Night In charity programme.
When asked by Kelly if the pair had considered doing more Little Britain, Lucas said: “Why not, it would be fun.
“We have both got quite a lot on but we are definitely up for doing more.
“It might be nice to do a tour, you know, a stage tour could be fun, or a podcast even, or maybe actually do the show again.
“Who knows?”
On Friday morning, Lucas’s co-star Walliams posted a message on social media thanking people for the “amazing” reaction to their performance.
He added: “Bizarre recreating the show from our bedrooms but I’m chuffed it made so many of you laugh.
“Even in the darkest times we do need to laugh.”
During their Big Night In performance the pair reprised their roles as a number of the show’s famous characters including Lou and Andy, Daffyd, Marjorie Dawes and Sebastian while wearing makeshift costumes.
