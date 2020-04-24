Liam Payne: Communication is open with One Direction ahead of anniversary

Liam Payne has said One Direction have been “talking a lot more” and “the lines of communication are definitely a lot more open” as the band approach their 10th anniversary.

The boy band have been on hiatus since January 2016 and the members have all pursued solo projects but Payne said they are all in touch as they prepare to mark a decade since they formed on The X Factor in 2010.

Payne told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I can’t really tell you too much because I’ve kind of already said too much already and there has been a threat from one of the band members that he is going to egg my house if I say any more.

One Direction while they were on The X Factor (Yui Mok/PA)

“It’s been nice, we have been talking to each other a lot more, the lines of communication are definitely a lot more back open with everyone.

“And I think we realise how special it is to get to a 10-year anniversary of anything really and to have gone as far as we did and been as successful as we were and to still be here today and still be receiving all the things from the fans.

“It’s really nice so we are definitely feeling how special it is and making sure we tell each other that.”

Payne also explained his decision not to visit his son Bear on his third birthday last month amid the coronavirus crisis, saying he discussed it with his former partner Cheryl.

He said: “It was a really tough call to make to not go down for his birthday, I discussed it with Cheryl and we just thought it was the best option because I’m out here in the city and I’ve been exposed to so many things before his birthday.

“We were slowly finding out more information about this thing and it just seemed like the right thing to do at the time.”

He added: “It was horrible and missing out on it wasn’t great. I got a lot of pictures and video and did a little FaceTime but that has been the hardest thing.

“I think it’s the most difficult thing for all of us, but I think it’s quite funny now that the technology that was pushing us quite far apart is now bringing us closer together in this time, more so than ever now.”