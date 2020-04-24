Beyonce teams up with Twitter CEO to make major coronavirus donation

Beyonce has teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to donate six million dollars (£4.9 million) to the coronavirus relief effort.

The pop titan’s BeyGood foundation announced the donation on Thursday, with money going to frontline workers and those affected by the pandemic.

Beyonce said: “The impact of this pandemic is far reaching, and it’s going to take each and everyone of us to help make a difference.”

Recipients of the money, donated in partnership with Dorsey’s #StartSmall initiative, include small community organisations as well as mental health services in US cities New York, Detroit, New Orleans and Houston, Beyonce’s home city.

She previously warned the virus was having a disproportionate impact on black Americans and shared grim statistics from Houston.

The BeyGood initiative said: “Communities of colour are suffering by epic proportions due to the pandemic. Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing.”

Beyonce appeared on the One World: Together At Home concert on the weekend and paid tribute to medical staff, describing them as “true heroes”.

And she made a surprise appearance on the Disney Family Singalong broadcast and dedicated her performance of When You Wish Upon A Star to those risking their lives.

Other stars to make donations to the coronavirus relief effort include George Clooney, Angelina Jolie and Ryan Reynolds.