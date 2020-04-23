Advertising
Yungblud says the last 18 months have been the most ‘topsy-turvy’ of his life
He told Apple Music that he felt ‘anxious all the time and I couldn’t figure out why’.
Yungblud has said the last 18 months have been the most “topsy-turvy” of his life.
The singer told Zane Lowe on Apple Music that he had experienced rising to fame, almost losing his mother in a car crash and “heartbreak”.
He added that he felt “anxious all the time and I couldn’t figure out why” despite finding success.
Yunglud said: “This has been the weirdest, craziest, beautiful, topsy-turvy, twist-and-turn 18 months of my life, but I think it’s all going to be alright.
“This euphoria inside me had me pick up the pen and I couldn’t put it down.”
He added: “I was really anxious all the time and I couldn’t figure out why because we were playing incredible shows and we were going all over the world and we were like, ‘Wow, we’re really lucky to do this’.”
Advertising
The alternative rock and pop-punk musician from Doncaster was discussing his new song Weird.
He said: “It’s a coming of age record and that doesn’t mean growing up because you can come of age at 84. Do you know what I mean?
“You can figure out who you are at any time in your life because it hits you and then you become someone else and you keep figuring that out until, I know it sounds dark, until the lights go out.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.