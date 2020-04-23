Taylor Swift accuses former label of ‘shameless greed’ over new live album

Taylor Swift has accused her former record label of “shameless greed” over its plan to release a live album she has not authorised.

Swift has been locked in a public and bitter row with Big Machine Records and prominent industry figure Scooter Braun, who bought the label and with it the rights to much of her back catalogue.

The pop superstar fired the latest salvo in the battle via a post on Instagram, after fans alerted her to Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008, an album that popped up on her streaming profiles.

Taylor Swift has criticised her former label for releasing a live album she did not authorise (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Swift said the recording was made in 2008 when she was 18, and while it is listed as a 2017 release it will be made available on Friday.

“I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff,” Swift said. “So I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me.

“It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realised that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money.”

Swift, 30, added a crying laughing emoji. She then suggested the move was motivated by the label’s struggles amid the global pandemic.

She said: “In my opinion… Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent.”

Braun has been contacted for comment.

Braun’s company, Ithaca Holdings, bought Swift’s first record label in a deal reported at the time to be worth more than 300 million US dollars, about £242 million.

The deal, which Swift furiously opposed, gave Braun the rights to Swift’s first six albums.

She has since signed with Universal Music Group.