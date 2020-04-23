Stars sing from their studios, bedrooms and bathrooms in all-star Live Lounge

Foo Fighters have led a star-studded cast of musicians, including Dua Lipa, Chris Martin and Ellie Goulding, in a charity cover from their home studios, bedrooms and bathrooms.

More than 20 acts recorded and filmed versions of the band’s 2003 song Times Like These for BBC Radio 1’s Stay Home Live Lounge.

The five-minute video was broadcast during BBC One’s The Big Night In on Thursday.

Musicians including Anne-Marie, Rita Ora, Paloma Faith, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sean Paul, Sam Fender and the band Biffy Clyro feature.

Lipa begins the video by blowing a kiss to her fans and forming a heart shape with her hands as Mabel sings while cradling a puppy.

Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil takes to the violin in his home studio while drummer Ben Johnston swaps his usual kit for an upturned skateboard.

Punk rock singer Yungblud, sporting purple hair, plays guitar from atop his toilet and the second half of the track features a rap from grime artist AJ Tracey and Sean Paul.

Paloma Faith sings while ironing in a darkened room and wearing a glittering purple shirt before Coldplay frontman Martin closes the track from his home studio.

Stars including Paloma Faith and Jess Glynne joined in (BBC)

Playing an upright Yamaha piano, he sings: “It’s times like these you learn to love again.”

Hailee Steinfeld, Dermot Kennedy, 5 Seconds of Summer and Celeste also appear in the video.

Zara Larsson concludes the track, saying: “Take care, stay safe, stay healthy and I will see you guys very soon.”

The song was produced by Grammy award-winning producer Fraser T Smith, who has worked with Stormzy, Adele and Dave.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin was among the musicians performing (BBC)

It debuted on Radio 1 at midday on Thursday while the video premiered during The Big Night In, a collaboration between BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief.

The net profits made from the single in the UK will be split between Comic Relief and BBC Children In Need.

International net profits will go towards the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.