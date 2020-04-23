Rula Lenska ‘leaves Corrie’ after her character splits from Ken Barlow

Rula Lenska has reportedly quit Coronation Street after her character in the ITV soap split with Ken Barlow.

The actress has played hairdresser Claudia Colby on and off since 2009 and had been living in a retirement complex with William Roache’s Ken, who left the cobbles last month after nearly 60 years.

But he got cold feet from being away from his family and decided to return to the street, breaking the news to Claudia during Wednesday’s episode.

Lenska, 72, has now left the soap according to The Sun, though the door remains open to a comeback.

Viewers watched as Ken packed his bags and explain he was off. Claudia told him: “You’re really going after all I’ve done for you and your family.”

Ken replied: “I’ll reimburse you for the cost of Peter’s rehabilitation programme and I’ll make sure you’re not out of pocket for this place.”

The conversation hit a lighter note when Claudia accepted Ken was leaving.

Advertising

“Is there someone else?” She said. “June the merry widow on the second floor? I don’t think she’s partially sighted at all.

“My next fella’s going to be a toy boy. I thought it was going to be you, I thought this was going to be our life.

“Well I suppose the writing has been on the wall for some time I just didn’t want to see it.”

She added: “Will you promise me one thing? Don’t leave me Deirdre’s peanut bowls.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.