Advertising
Rolling Stones release new song Living In A Ghost Town
The track features lyrics such as ‘life was so beautiful, then we all got locked down’.
The Rolling Stones have released a new song titled Living In A Ghost Town.
Singer Sir Mick Jagger said that they decided to release the track, which they started working on before the lockdown began, because it would “resonate with the times we’re living in”.
The song includes lyrics such as “life was so beautiful, then we all got locked down”.
In a video posted on social media, Sir Mick, 76, said: “So we were in the studio, the Stones recorded some new material before the lockdown and there was one song I thought would resonate with the times we’re living in which is called Living In A Ghost Town.
“So, hope you like it.”
Other members of the band also announced the new song’s release on social media.
Advertising
Keith Richards, 76, said: “So let’s cut a long story short, we cut this track well over a year ago in L.A., I believe, for part of a new album, you know, an ongoing thing.”
He added that it was decided “this one really needed to get moving right now”.
According to the band’s official Twitter page, the song was finished in isolation.
The Rolling Stones were formed in London in 1962.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.