Rolling Stones release new song Living In A Ghost Town

The Rolling Stones have released a new song titled Living In A Ghost Town.

Singer Sir Mick Jagger said that they decided to release the track, which they started working on before the lockdown began, because it would “resonate with the times we’re living in”.

The song includes lyrics such as “life was so beautiful, then we all got locked down”.

The Stones were in the studio recording new material before the lockdown & one song – Living In A Ghost Town – we thought would resonate through the times we’re living in. It’s out at 5pm BST today and you can hear the track and interview on @Beats1 now! https://t.co/MkrRESZwY6 pic.twitter.com/4rHPctkwws — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 23, 2020

In a video posted on social media, Sir Mick, 76, said: “So we were in the studio, the Stones recorded some new material before the lockdown and there was one song I thought would resonate with the times we’re living in which is called Living In A Ghost Town.

“So, hope you like it.”

Other members of the band also announced the new song’s release on social media.

The Rolling Stones have just announced a brand new track ‘Living In A Ghost Town’, recorded in LA and London last year and finished in isolation! Listen now: https://t.co/nDZbw5dLLm Watch the video premiere on the Stones official YouTube Channel at 7pm BST today! pic.twitter.com/qMGT5KHmty — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) April 23, 2020

Keith Richards, 76, said: “So let’s cut a long story short, we cut this track well over a year ago in L.A., I believe, for part of a new album, you know, an ongoing thing.”

He added that it was decided “this one really needed to get moving right now”.

According to the band’s official Twitter page, the song was finished in isolation.

The Rolling Stones were formed in London in 1962.