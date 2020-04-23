Lady Gaga unveils new album track list and star-studded guest artists

Lady Gaga has unveiled the track list to her latest album, complete with guest spots from Ariana Grande and Sir Elton John.

The singer introduced Chromatica on Wednesday, sharing an image on social media containing the record’s 16 songs.

They include a track title Rain On Me with Grande and Sine From Above, a collaboration with Sir Elton.

Gaga has also teamed up with K-pop girl group Blackpink for the song Sour Candy.

Despite unveiling Chromatica’s track list, it is still without a release date after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The record had originally been set to launch on April 10.

Writing at the time she announced the delay, Gaga, 34, said: “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.

“Instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions.”

Chromatica is Gaga’s sixth album and her first since 2016’s Joanne.