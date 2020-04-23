Kiesza uses drone footage to paint picture of global lockdown

Pop singer Kiesza stars in a short film documenting the world’s empty streets in lockdown through drone footage.

The Hideaway star, 31, joined forces with directors Rocky Romano and Miranda Winters to create a music video for her song Storm, which she wrote in self-isolation.

More than 100 filmmakers from 27 countries, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Mexico, South Africa and the UK, donated footage for the five-minute film.

It flits between the Canadian artist, real name Kiesa Ellestad, on the empty shores of Toronto, and shots of hospital and emergency workers.

Money raised from the film, produced by Winters Rock Entertainment, will go to the Front​line Care campaign supporting first responders.

She said: “I wrote Storm late one night, while in lockdown, and posted it on my Instagram account the next day.

“From there everything snowballed, and I joined forces with Winters Rock Entertainment and Pond5 to create this incredible aerial video of the world during Covid-19.

“It has been so inspiring to me, to feel the unity that this pandemic has created. Covid-19 knows no borders, and as result, it has brought us together as a world.

“And at the very least, everyone who made an effort to slow down the spread of the virus can walk out of this knowing that they saved a life.”

Romano and Winters said: “During these challenging times, it is our mission to make a difference, to help our first responders, and to unite the world as a whole, as one.”

The video will be projected on to the Flannels building in Oxford Street, London, at 9pm on Thursday.