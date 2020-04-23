Kate Garraway thanks NHS and says ‘where there is life there is hope’

Kate Garraway has paid tribute to the NHS and thanked them, as her husband, Derek Draper, remains critically ill in intensive care battling coronavirus.

Draper, 52, a former lobbyist and political adviser, has been in hospital since the end of March.

Following Thursday night’s Clap For Carers, TV presenter Garraway posted a message on Instagram in which she said “where there is life there is hope”.

Alongside a video, she wrote: “Another emotional #clapthecarers & never has it been more needed. If this pandemic #lockdown is dragging on for us, imagine what it is like for them. Shift after endlessly long shift , bravely going to work, to battle the virus and give our loved ones a chance.

“None of those keeping my Derek alive have ever made me feel it’s a chore, they want to win this as much as I want them to, but it must be so hard. He is still critically ill in intensive care, but where there is life there is hope.

“Thank you #nhs from the bottom of my heart . Thank you too for all your wonderful messages and advice of how to get through this”.

Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper (PA)

The Good Morning Britain presenter said she was “gathering the things that have helped me” and would be posting them on clubgarraway.com, her wellbeing website, for free.

She ended her message writing: “I know I am not alone in struggling . We are all facing challenges , whether we have a sick loved one or not , so let’s stand together & I hope something on there helps YOU – even if it’s just to share!! Lots of love Kate xxx #hope #love”.

Garraway and Draper married in 2005 and have a daughter and a son.