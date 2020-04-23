ITV to air documentary on Captain Tom’s Second World War service

Captain Tom Moore will tell the story of his part in the Second World War in a new TV documentary.

The veteran has raised more than £28 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday next week.

In Captain Tom’s War, he will share his memories of the conflict in Burma.

The documentary will air on ITV on VE Day next month.

ITV’s controller of current affairs Tom Giles said: “Captain Tom’s War will shed light on a campaign which comparatively goes unmentioned but in which our troops suffered unthinkable hardship and tens of thousands of British soldiers fought and died.

“Hearing this from Captain Tom Moore, who fought in Burma, means we will find out a lot more about the man who has done so much to raise our spirits at this time and the experience he and many others faced during World War Two, on an occasion when we rightly come together to thank them for their sacrifice.”

Capt Moore entered officer training in 1940, aged 20, going on to serve in India before reaching Burma.

The documentary will air on Friday May 8 at 8pm.