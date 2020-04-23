Gemma Merna recalls dramatic departure from Hollyoaks

Gemma Merna has recalled her emotional exit from Hollyoaks, saying she “cried all day”.

The actress, who debuted as Carmel McQueen in 2006, exited the soap in 2014 following a dramatic train crash storyline.

Her character was killed off on the day of her cousin Porsche’s (Twinnie Lee Moore) wedding, while attempting to save her family from the murderous Sonny Valentine (Aaron Fontaine).

Carmel McQueen’s final moments on Hollyoaks (Hollyoaks/Channel 4)

The episode is being broadcast as part of the Hollyoaks Favourites series, in which classic episodes of the Channel 4 soap air during the coronavirus pandemic.

Merna said: “It was incredible. It was shot like an action film. Graeme Harper, our director, was amazing, and he let me have a lot of input into the episodes.

“There was a shot that I asked if we could put in, of Carmel waving goodbye before she gets on the train. I thought it was a way of her saying goodbye.

“Also, her death scene was very emotional… we all just cried all day. Ha. I am very proud of it.”

Asked whether it was a fitting ending for her character, she said: “Totally. I think, when you have a character who is loved that much, it needs to be a big exit.

Gemma Merna (Ian West/PA)

“When (producer) Bryan Kirkwood told me about this storyline, I was thrilled they were trusting me with it. I hope I did everyone proud who had a vision for the episode. I know the fans loved it.”

Merna said each day spent at home during the lockdown was a “blessing”.

She said: “I’m coping well. Every day is a blessing, as we get to spend all of our time with our beautiful dogs.

“My two St Bernards, Cole and Paige, also my Westie, Phoebe. We are so lucky to have them, as they are 12, 11 and 10.

“I think throughout this time, we have to be grateful for what we have in our life. Also, I love to film my yoga videos for everyone and the weather has been beautiful.

“As long as my family is healthy, and stays safe, I’m happy.”