Foo Fighters praise all-star Live Lounge charity cover as it debuts on Radio 1

Foo Fighters have praised an all-star cover of their song Times Like These, featuring more than 20 acts including Dua Lipa and Chris Martin, after it debuted on BBC Radio 1.

Musicians including Anne-Marie, Rita Ora and Paloma Faith joined the band in recording and filming versions of their 2003 track for the station’s Stay Home Live Lounge.

?? IT'S HERE! ?? Hear the Live Lounge Allstars perform @FooFighters' 'Times Like These' on your preferred music service now! Proceeds will go to charities supporting the vulnerable during the COVID-19 crisis. Find out how to download and donate here: https://t.co/m6SN2R5uwH pic.twitter.com/FV9K2fUxIw — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 23, 2020

Host Clara Amfo debuted the cover on Radio 1 shortly after midday on Thursday, and encouraged listeners to guess which stars were singing at different points.

Afterwards Foo Fighters said on Twitter: “Goosebumps. Fantastic work guys #StayHomeLiveLounge ‘Times Like These’, after all these years, has a new meaning for us all.”

Rag’n’Bone Man, Sean Paul, Sam Fender, Biffy Clyro, Hailee Steinfeld, Yungblud, Dermot Kennedy, Mabel, 5 Seconds of Summer and Celeste all contributed to the track.

Mabel said she was “honoured” to be part of the charity cover.

Honoured to be a part of this, the Stay Home Live Lounge cover of Times Like These is out now. Thank you for having me @BBCR1 ❤ https://t.co/c27lxND7Jy pic.twitter.com/MwcuScSQR0 — Mabel (@Mabel) April 23, 2020

An accompanying video will debut during The Big Night In on BBC One on Thursday, and net profits in the UK will be split between Comic Relief and BBC Children In Need.