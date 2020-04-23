Elton John postpones remaining North American shows over coronavirus concerns

Sir Elton John has postponed the remaining North American dates on his farewell tour.

The singer, 73, will no longer perform at a handful of scheduled concerts, including Tampa in Florida and Greensboro in North Carolina.

Sir Elton previously postponed more than a dozen shows in Canada and the US across March, April and May, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement on Twitter said he had taken the decision over concerns the events risked placing strain on health services and “accelerating the spread” of the virus.

It said: “It is with deep regret that Elton John must postpone the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from May 22 through July 8.

“Previously postponed performances were from March 26 through May 2, 2020.

“This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the Coronavirus [Covid-19].”

It said Sir Elton promised to “continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again” and thanked them “for your endless support”.

Earlier this year, Sir Elton was forced to cancel performances in New Zealand after he suffered a bout of pneumonia.