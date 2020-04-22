The Last Leg to return with hosts broadcasting from Huddersfield to Melbourne

The Last Leg will return to Channel 4 amid the coronavirus crisis – with the hosts broadcasting from different countries.

As Adam Hills is in lockdown in Australia, and Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker are in different parts of the UK, the show will be coming from Melbourne, London and Huddersfield at the same time.

The Last Leg: Locked Down Under will attempt what the channel claims is a TV first – a live comedy show with three hosts in three different locations at the same time.

Three hosts across three different locations and across two hemispheres – #TheLastLeg is back, but not as we know it! The Last Leg: Locked Down Under comes to @Channel4 on Friday 8 May at 10pm ?https://t.co/1spQJ02kKA @adamhillscomedy @alex_brooker @joshwiddicombe @TheLastLeg pic.twitter.com/J7L4A7RLUw — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) April 22, 2020

The three hosts take an alternative look at current events in the show.

Ian Katz, director of programmes at Channel 4 said: “Adam, Josh and Alex will surely be setting a new record for the most socially distanced entertainment show on the planet by broadcasting live from their homes in Melbourne, London and Huddersfield.

“What can possibly go wrong?”

Phil Harris, head of entertainment at Channel 4, said: “The Last Leg boys have taken on everything from Brexit to the Paralympics but never a pandemic.

“The smartness, speed and adaptability of them and the team to get this show up and running has been incredible and we can’t wait to have them back on Friday nights.”

The Last Leg: Locked Down Under starts on May 8 at 10pm on Channel 4.