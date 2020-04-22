Sir Elton John pays tribute to Captain Tom Moore

Sir Elton John hailed Captain Tom Moore as an “amazing man” as he joined others in contributing to the pensioner’s fundraising efforts.

The 99-year-old war veteran has become the nation’s sweetheart after raising nearly £28 million for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, his charity cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball, which also features The NHS Voices Of Care Choir, topped the Official Big Top 40 chart.

In a message on Instagram, Sir Elton said he had been inspired by Captain Tom to also join the “legions of other British citizens contributing to his fundraising efforts” and added that the pensioner “demonstrates a triumph of the human spirit and shows us all how one person can make a big difference”.

The Official Big Top 40 chart is not provided by the Official Charts Company but instead airs on Global’s Heart and Capital radio stations.

It is compiled from downloads and streaming, as well as airplay from the stations on which the show is broadcast.

On Tuesday, Captain Tom opened the new Nightingale Hospital in his native Yorkshire, appearing by video link.

He is also on course to score a number one on the Official UK singles chart this week, which is collated by the Official Charts Company.