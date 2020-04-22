Marianne Faithfull discharged from hospital following coronavirus fears

Marianne Faithfull has been discharged from hospital after she was admitted for treatment while she was displaying symptoms for coronavirus.

NHS staff “saved her life”, according to the agent of the singer, who spent just over three weeks in hospital.

The 73-year-old will now continue her recovery in London.

Her agent said in a statement: “We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19.

“She will continue to recuperate in London.

“Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern which have meant a great deal through what is such a difficult time for so many.

Marianne Faithfull (Anthony Harvey/PA)

“She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life.”

Faithfull’s hits include As Tears Go By, which was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

In addition to her music career, Faithfull has also acted in films including Girl On A Motorcycle, as well as theatre productions.