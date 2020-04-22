Little Mix become latest act to cancel tour amid coronavirus pandemic

Little Mix have cancelled their UK summer tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pop group – Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards – were due to play a series of arena gigs in June and July.

The tour included a headline slot at London’s British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park.

A statement on the band’s Instagram page said: “We are so sad to announce that following the latest Government advice, we have had to cancel our upcoming UK summer tour. The health and safety of all our fans and crew is always our number one priority.”

It continued: “Please stay safe and stay home, lots of love, the girls x”

Little Mix are one of many acts, including The Who, Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus, forced to postpone or cancel tours due to the outbreak.

The group formed in 2011 during the eighth series of The X Factor.