Line Of Duty’s Vicky McClure to take part in virtual sing-a-long session

Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure will take part in a virtual sing-a-long session in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The actress, whose grandmother had dementia, will be one of the famous faces taking part in the Singing For The Brain session on Facebook Live.

The Alzheimer’s Society said it hopes to unite those affected by the disease and provide a boost to the mostly elderly sufferers who may be struggling with life in lockdown

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure will take part in a virtual sing-a-long session in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society (Jacob King/PA)

McClure will be joined on the broadcast by Roy Stride from the band Scouting For Girls, whose mother had the disease, and former Emmerdale star John Middleton, whose character in the soap, Ashley Thomas, had dementia.

The event is open to anyone, the Alzheimer’s Society said, and will include classic songs that viewers can singalong to from home.

This Is England star McClure, an Alzheimer’s Society ambassador, said: “People affected by dementia are finding it tough in these surreal times and support provided by Alzheimer’s Society is needed now more than ever before.

“Music and singing are fantastic activities for people living with dementia, and I am so excited that Alzheimer’s Society is bringing a Singing For The Brain session direct to people across the UK that is open to all.”

Viewers can vote for their favourite songs to be included in the broadcast by taking part in a Facebook poll in the run-up to the event.

The Singing For The Brain session is set to take place on Facebook Live on Thursday April 30 at 3pm.