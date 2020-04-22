Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan discuss singing in Military Wives

Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan have discussed the difficulties they had preparing for their singing parts for the Military Wives film.

The pair joined choirmaster Gareth Malone on his live lockdown show on YouTube to discuss the film, which is based on the story of the women who founded the choir while their partners were serving in Afghanistan.

The film sees the actresses sing alongside members of the military choir.

Scott Thomas said that it is a “scary thing, throwing yourself into a song”.

She added: “But when you get into it and when you are actually physically enjoying the activity of singing it can be really good for you.”

The actress said that it was “really good fun to do all together”, adding: “Once I’d realised a lot of us are in the same boat and a lot of us were nervous and the people who were quite nervous didn’t sound as bad as they thought, that made me feel more comfortable.”

Horgan said that the hardest part of the process of preparing to sing in the film was starting practising with an instructor.

“When you have those first sessions with the voice coach, the worst bit is when I first have to sing for them for the first time to show what you can do, whether you are tone deaf or not,” she said.

“And you sing a little song and you know it’s terrible, but part of you is waiting for them to go, ‘Oh my God, my work here is done’.”

She added: “We realised pretty quickly that you are better when you sing together, especially when you have got limited skills.”

Malone’s show The Great British Home Chorus has previously featured former Great British Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc, vocal coach Mark De-Lisser and Richard Beadle, the music director of Hamilton’s West End production.