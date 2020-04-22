Menu

Advertising

Kate Hudson: I hope to give my daughter confidence

Showbiz | Published:

The actress said she has never defined herself through men because of how her mother brought her up.

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson says she hopes to give her daughter the confidence her own mother Goldie Hawn instilled in her.

Hudson, 41, has 18-month daughter Rani with musician Danny Fujikawa, 33, along with sons Ryder, 16, and Bing, eight, from previous relationships.

“My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own,” she told People magazine.

“Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani… going, ‘I hope I give her that kind of confidence’.”

Hudson appears on the cover of People magazine with her daughter and mother.

She thanked screen star Hawn, 74, for giving her good advice.

“Mom always said to me, ‘Don’t you ever let a man dim your light’,” Hudson said.

“So I’ve never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together. That is what mom gave to me.”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News