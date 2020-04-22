Eight things to look out for during BBC One’s Big Night In

BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief are joining together for the first time in a special televised event raising money for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Big Night In on BBC One on Thursday will celebrate the British public’s community spirit and resilience.

But it will also offer a star-studded distraction to the lockdown with a number of surprise guests.

Here are eight things to look out for…

A glittering presenting line-up

Sir Lenny Henry (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)

Matt Baker, Zoe Ball, Sir Lenny Henry, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness are all confirmed to be on hosting duties.

A rare appearance from Peter Kay

Peter Kay (Ian West/PA)

The comedian is expected to recreate his famous music video for Tony Christie’s (Is This the Way to) Amarillo, with the help of the public.

In 2005, the video helped the song to a seven-week stint at number one, raising money for Comic Relief in the process.

The video saw Kay march towards the camera on a treadmill joined by celebrities including Brian May, Michael Parkinson, Ronnie Corbett and Mr Blobby.

The return of the Vicar Of Dibley

Dawn French (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dawn French will reprise her role as Geraldine Granger during the live charity programme.

French last played the role of the Vicar Of Dibley in 2015, in a charity short for Comic Relief.

Little Britain makes a comeback

Matt Lucas and David Walliams (Ian West/PA)

The show will return to TV for the first time in more than 10 years as David Walliams and Matt Lucas perform a new sketch.

The final series aired in 2008 and included characters such as Vicky Pollard, Emily Howard, Marjorie Dawes, Dafydd, Mr Mann, and Lou and Andy.

Past and present Doctor Who stars salute NHS staff

Jodie Whittaker (Ian West/PA)

Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker and Jo Martin have recorded a thank you message for NHS and frontline workers.

Catherine Tate returns as Lauren

Catherine Tate with David Tennant (Acast/PA)

Tate will reprise her errant schoolgirl role – with the character now struggling with home education – and her Doctor Who co-star David Tennant as her teacher.

She played “Am I bovvered?” Lauren alongside a host of other colourful characters in The Catherine Tate Show.

The Scouts walk to the Moon

Bear Grylls (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Bear Grylls has been leading a group of Scouts on an indoor 240,000-mile hike to the Moon.

Thousands of young members have been walking a mile, doing laps of the sofa, lengths of their bedroom or widths of their back garden.

Musical performance from Gary Barlow and friends



Gary Barlow (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Take That star will be joined by Liam Payne, Olly Murs, Leona Lewis, Nicole Scherzinger, Katherine Jenkins and Gregory Porter for a performance during the show.

The programme will also feature a performance of the Foo Fighters song Times Like These featuring the likes of Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, AJ Tracey and Chris Martin.

The Big Night In will be broadcast on BBC One on Thursday April 23 between 7pm and 10pm.