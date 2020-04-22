Captain Tom’s chart lead over The Weeknd narrows

Captain Tom Moore may be denied a number one single after his lead over The Weeknd narrowed in the midweek charts update.

The 99-year-old war veteran has become a national treasure during the coronavirus outbreak after raising more than £28 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

His cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone featuring Michael Ball holds the lead with 60,000 chart sales this week, according to the Official Charts Company.

The Weeknd is Captain Tom’s nearest competition (Ian West/PA)

However, The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights sits over 18,000 chart sales behind, compared to 27,000 behind on Tuesday.

Captain Tom leads the way on downloads, while The Weeknd dominates streaming figures.

On Tuesday, Captain Tom opened the new Nightingale Hospital in his native Yorkshire, appearing by video link.