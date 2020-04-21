Scooby-Doo film Scoob! to skip theatrical release and head straight to digital

Animated Scooby-Doo film Scoob! will skip a theatrical release and head straight to digital services, studio Warner Bros has said.

The movie had been set to arrive in the US on May 15, however cinemas around the world are closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Rather than wait for the pandemic to pass, Warner Bros said Scoob! will instead be made available to buy and rent at home on digital services.

Warner Bros. chairman Ann Sarnoff said: “While we’re all eager to be able to once again show our films in theatres, we’re navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content

“We know fans are eager to see Scoob! and we’re delighted we can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they’re home together.”

Scoob! features a star-studded voice cast, including Mark Wahlberg as superhero Blue Falcon, Zac Efron as Fred Jones and Amanda Seyfried as Daphne Blake.

Comedian Frank Welker will voice Scooby-Doo while Will Forte appears as Shaggy Rogers.

Major Hollywood studios, including Warner Bros, have largely decided to delay their bigger film releases in order to give them a full theatrical run.

Notable movies to be delayed include No Time To Die, Top Gun: Maverick and Fast & Furious 9.