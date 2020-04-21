Millie Bobby Brown’s latest film coming to Netflix

Netflix has announced it will release Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes film.

The streaming giant has acquired the rights to the movie, in which British star Brown, 16, plays the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes.

It will also star Henry Cavill as the famed detective, Sam Claflin as his brother, and Helena Bonham Carter as his mother.

what's that? ?? ? ? ? ?a new Sherlock Holmes film led by Millie Bobbie Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter? ENOLA HOLMES, a from FLEABAG director Harry Bradbeer. Coming soon to Netflix. — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 21, 2020

Harry Bradbeer, best known for his work on Fleabag, is directing.

The film is “coming soon”, according to Netflix. Enola Holmes will focus on Sherlock’s younger sister, a brilliant sleuth in her own right.

She puts her detective skills to the test when her mother, Eudoria, disappears on her 16th birthday.

Based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries book series, the young investigator soon uncovers a conspiracy that could change the course of political history.

Brown is best known for appearing in Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, which is set to return for a fourth season.

Production has been paused due to coronavirus.

Brown’s next film is Godzilla Vs Kong, due to be released in November.