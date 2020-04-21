Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson welcome their first child together

British actress Jodie Turner-Smith has welcomed her first child with husband Joshua Jackson.

The star of Queen & Slim, 33, has given birth to a daughter, according to People.

In a statement to the outlet, a representative for the couple said: “Both mother and baby are happy and healthy.”

Peterborough-born Turner-Smith, whose TV roles include The Last Ship and Nightflyers, tied the knot with Dawson’s Creek star Jackson, 41, last year.

Two weeks ago, Turner-Smith reflected on her pregnancy in a post on Instagram.

She shared a picture of her baby bump and described becoming a mother as “a fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation”.

She added: “I will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked.”

Advertising

It was reported Turner-Smith and Jackson had tied the knot in December after they got a marriage licence in August.

They confirmed they were expecting a child together in January when spotted in Los Angeles. Turner-Smith’s bump was visible.

Two months later, on International Women’s Day, Turner-Smith said they were having a daughter.