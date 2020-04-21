ITV reveals casting for new Isolation Stories series about life in lockdown

ITV has revealed that Eddie Marsan, Robert Glenister and Sheridan Smith are among the actors who will star in a new series of dramas about life in lockdown.

The Isolation Stories series, which is produced by Oscar-nominated Stan & Ollie writer Jeff Pope, will attempt to depict what families are going through after weeks of isolation.

The four episodes, which will each be 15 minutes long, will feature moments that are “funny, sad, heartwarming and poignant”, according to ITV.

Jeff Pope has been working on the series from his home (Max Pope/PA)

Other actors featuring in the series are Shameless star David Threlfall, Coronation Street’s Angela Griffin, Marsan’s sons Blue and Bodie, and Glenister’s son Tom.

Each instalment of the programme will be made under lockdown conditions, with actors and their families filming the scenes while watched remotely by directors.

Pope, whose wife contracted coronavirus, is the executive producer of the series, while Tom Dunbar, Gaby Chiappe, Neil McKay and William Ivory have each written an episode.

The episodes have been filmed in conditions the production company “has never faced before”, according to ITV.